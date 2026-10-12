dnata Invests $48 Million in UAE Ground Support Equipment Fleet

dnata has committed AED 175 million (approximately $48 million) to expanding and modernizing its ground support equipment fleet in the United Arab Emirates, with investments focused on safety technology, aircraft towing capabilities and operational resilience.

The investment, made since the beginning of 2026, covers more than 340 new assets supporting fleet renewal and additional capacity at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

dnata currently operates approximately 2,800 motorized GSE assets across the two airports. The latest investment comes as Dubai prepares for continued aviation growth and an expanded operational role for DWC.

"Ground equipment has long procurement and delivery cycles, so fleet planning needs to stay several years ahead of demand," says Nabil Sultan Al Murr, group CEO of dnata.

The investment includes new aircraft loaders equipped with enhanced working-at-height safety features and AI-enabled detection cameras positioned beneath loading platforms. The cameras are designed to improve operator visibility and help identify potential hazards during aircraft handling activities.

dnata is also expanding its aircraft pushback and towing capabilities to improve equipment availability and operational flexibility during aircraft turnarounds.

According to the company, fleet planning takes into account changing operational requirements, aircraft types and fleet composition, with equipment selected to improve safety, reliability and long-term performance.

"We are using this investment to strengthen the fundamentals of the operation: renewing assets at the right point in their lifecycle, adding capacity where we see sustained growth, and improving resilience in areas that are critical to aircraft turnaround," Al Murr says.

Beyond equipment procurement, dnata is advancing technologies including automated aircraft docking systems and 3D printing for selected GSE components. These initiatives are intended to improve equipment operation, maintenance efficiency and fleet availability.

The company plans to showcase a selection of these technologies at Airport Show 2026.

Globally, dnata operates approximately 4,700 motorized GSE assets and provides ground handling and cargo services at 86 airports. During the 2025-26 financial year, its teams handled more than 888,000 aircraft turnarounds and processed 3.2 million metric tons of cargo.

The latest UAE investment reflects dnata's efforts to align equipment capacity and technology with Dubai's long-term airport expansion plans.