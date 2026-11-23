Airlines and airport ground operations teams are preparing for a busy Thanksgiving travel period as forecasts of storms on both coasts add uncertainty following a series of aviation technology disruptions.

The holiday travel rush comes after a Nov. 13 Federal Aviation Administration network failure triggered a nationwide ground stop, followed by separate system outages at United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Delta reported that its operations had stabilized Monday following a malfunction involving its automated aircraft weight-and-balance system Sunday, which delayed more than 1,000 flights.

Weather could present the next operational challenge. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to develop along the East Coast beginning Wednesday night, reaching the New York City area on Thanksgiving Day and continuing into New England on Friday.

Rain is also forecast for the Pacific Northwest and California, while snow is possible in portions of the Rockies, Great Lakes and Northeast.

The conditions could complicate aircraft turnarounds, ramp operations and flight scheduling at airports affected by the storms. Delays at major hubs could also affect aircraft and crew availability elsewhere in the network.

Despite the recent disruptions, airlines are entering the holiday period with flight schedules largely recovered from the earlier nationwide ground stop.

Forecasters expect the greatest weather-related impacts on Thanksgiving Day, with some disruptions potentially extending into Friday morning.