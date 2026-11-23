A technical failure involving Delta Air Lines' automated aircraft weight-and-balance system caused widespread flight delays Sunday, Nov. 22, disrupting operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and across the airline's network.

The outage affected a system used to calculate aircraft weight distribution before departure, a critical safety process that accounts for passengers, baggage and cargo. Delta employees used manual procedures to complete the calculations while technicians worked to restore the system.

At Delta's request, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily implemented a ground stop for flights bound for Atlanta, followed by a ground delay program to manage congestion. Both restrictions were lifted before noon Sunday.

By Sunday evening, approximately 58% of Delta's flights, or about 2,000, had been delayed, according to FlightAware data reported by the Associated Press. Delta attributed roughly 70% of its delays and cancellations to the technical malfunction, with weather accounting for much of the remainder.

Delta confirmed that its automated weight-and-balance system was operational again Sunday afternoon, although delays continued as the airline worked to recover its schedule.

The FAA emphasized that the incident was unrelated to its air traffic control systems.

The disruption occurred during the busy Thanksgiving travel period and followed other recent aviation technology failures, including a nationwide FAA ground stop Nov. 13 and a separate United Airlines system outage.