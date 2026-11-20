Lufthansa Airlines plans to eliminate 1,000 full-time positions at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs as the German carrier intensifies efforts to address mounting financial losses and rising operating costs.

According to reports from Bloomberg and other news outlets, the reductions are part of a broader restructuring that includes further cuts to short- and medium-haul flight capacity and a shift toward smaller aircraft. Lufthansa plans to reduce its Airbus A320 fleet while increasing its use of Airbus A220 aircraft.

The airline reported an operating loss of €180 million during the first nine months of 2026, equivalent to approximately €20 million per month. Management cited elevated jet fuel prices, disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East, nine days of labor strikes and persistently high operating costs as factors affecting its financial performance.

The planned reductions follow Lufthansa Group's September 2025 announcement that it would eliminate approximately 4,000 administrative positions by 2030. It remains unclear whether the latest cuts are included in that figure.

The changes could have implications for ground operations at Lufthansa's two primary hubs as the airline adjusts flight schedules, aircraft deployment and staffing requirements.

Lufthansa continues to negotiate with labor unions as it works to implement additional cost-saving measures.