Diogo Elias Appointed as New CEO of Avianca Cargo

Diogo Elias assumed the role of CEO of Avianca Cargo, effective May 1. Elias had served as Senior Vice President of Avianca Cargo since 2023.

In his new role, Elias will lead the company’s growth strategy, focusing on strengthening and innovating its operation, while continuing to work towards maintaining the value proposition that has helped the company become one of the leading air cargo providers in the region. Elias will drive key initiatives such as fleet expansion, strengthening the operational network, embracing digitalization, and developing new markets.

Under his leadership, Avianca Cargo will continue to focus on operational excellence and the implementation of high standards that have earned it recognition as one of the top six cargo airlines globally, offering more than 220 flights dedicated exclusively to cargo and over 1,400 flights with cargo capacity in the hold.

During Diogo Elias' two years of management, Avianca Cargo has been recognized as one of the top six cargo airlines in the world, the only Latin American carrier on the list according to the ACNA index. His management and leadership have led to significant advancements in consolidating a consistent service portfolio, expanding the network, and growing strategic markets such as the United States, where the company reached a historic milestone with a record number of direct connections from Miami, offering 25 destinations.

Elias brings over 20 years of experience in strategic, leadership, and commercial roles, along with a strong academic background in business, operations management, and an MBA from the University of Michigan.