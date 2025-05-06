Eulen Aviation Partners with British Airways to Provide Secure Cabin Clean Service at Miami International Airport

Eulen Aviation announces a new strategic partnership with British Airways (BA) and will provide Secure Cabin Clean Service at Miami International Airport (MIA) beginning May 5, 2025.

This collaboration marks a major milestone as Eulen Aviation continues to strengthen its footprint in the U.S. aviation sector, elevating the passenger experience for travelers flying between Miami and London Heathrow Airport.

British Airways operates 640 annual flights between MIA and London Heathrow Airport (LHR), offering passengers an unparalleled journey aboard two of the world’s largest commercial aircraft: the Airbus A380-800 and the Boeing 787-8/9/10.

These aircraft, with their luxurious four-class configurations, will now benefit from Eulen Aviation’s Secure Cabin Clean Service, ensuring the highest levels of cleanliness and safety for British Airways passengers traveling across the Atlantic.

This new initiative builds on existing relationship between Eulen Aviation and British Airways, as the company has long been a trusted partner at New York’s JFK Terminal 8, where it provides WCHR services for BA’s customers. With this expansion into Miami, Eulen Aviation continues its commitment to delivering world-class service to its valued aviation partners.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with British Airways and deliver our signature award-winning service to Miami International Airport,” said John Jones – chief operating officer for Eulen Aviation.

“Our team’s hard work, dedication and continuous improvement strategy have set the stage for a long-term collaboration that aligns perfectly with BA’s high standards for cleanliness and passenger safety.”

With British Airways joining the roster, Eulen Aviation now serves 14 airline partners at MIA, including American Airlines, Air Canada, Air France, Aeromexico, Delta Air Lines, Arajet Airlines and more.