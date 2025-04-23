SkyBus Expands Ground Transportation Services at Melbourne Airport

Melbourne Airport has awarded a new contract to Kinetic-owned SkyBus to deliver airside and landside ground transportation services.

SkyBus, which has supported the airport with bus services between the terminals and the value car park and staff car park for nearly 20 years, has won the new three-year contract which includes airside services previously not operated by SkyBus.

The new contract also includes an upgrade to the buses operating at Melbourne Airport’s value car park pick-up, with new on-board information screens advising passengers of upcoming stops and the estimated time of arrival at each terminal.

The contract is in addition to SkyBus’s well-known express bus services connecting travelers between the airport and Melbourne’s CBD.

As the busiest 24/7 curfew free airport in Australia Melbourne Airport welcomes more than 35 million people a year, this announcement recognises the important role SkyBus plays in helping to move passengers both landside and airside.

Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos said Skybus has been a trusted partner of Melbourne Airport for a long time.

“Skybus has been with us for more than 30 years and we look forward to continuing to work with the team to deliver a seamless, integrated experience for our travellers,” he said.

“This new contract will enhance the ground transportation services, with SkyBus extending its expertise to provide airside bus services on the tarmac.

“By 2042 we expect to be welcoming more than 76 million passengers a year so it’s vital that we continue to strengthen our transport solutions for our passengers.”

SkyBus is now in its fourth decade of operations at Melbourne Airport, offering value and staff carpark services along with a frequent and cost-effective passenger transfer between the airport and the CBD.

Across Australia, SkyBus carries close to 3 million people between city centres and Melbourne Airport, Avalon Airport and Hobart International Airport every year.

CEO of parent company Kinetic, Michael Sewards, said it’s a great privilege to continue SkyBus’ 40-year-strong partnership with Melbourne Airport.

“SkyBus is a well-established airport player, with a large and growing international footprint and a long history in providing airport and transfer services.

“We’re proud to continue working with Melbourne Airport and support its continued growth and success.”

SkyBus General Manager Jason Balkin said the new agreement recognises the quality of service the SkyBus team is known for.

“I want to congratulate the SkyBus team for the passion and dedication they invest daily to get customers where they need to go around the airport precinct with seamlessly integrated transport infrastructure.”

SkyBus will commence the new services from April 2025.