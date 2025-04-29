New and Optimized Drive Units for Montech’s TB40 Belt Conveyor

Montech AG is a leading Swiss company that has specialized in the industrialization and standardization of state-of-the-art conveyor systems, transfer systems, and innovative aluminum framing systems for more than 60 years.

Always striving to improve existing products and develop new concepts for airport logistics – such as bag drop or security controls – Montech has now also redesigned the drive units of the TB40 belt conveyor. The result is an even more refined product range that is specifically tailored to the requirements of the airport environment.

Previously, the connecting cables were on the side of the TB40 belt conveyor, which required the use of angled plugs. In the new version, the motor connection is now positioned in the conveying direction.

Especially in the often-hectic environment of baggage handling systems, this offers decisive advantages: The drag chain connectors with straight plug are now better protected, making integration into existing and new systems easier and a real advantage, especially in confined spaces, which are common in airports. In addition, the direction of the cable outlet can now be adjusted variably in 90-degree increments. The desired orientation can be specified directly during the online configuration or, if necessary, easily adapted after the fact – ideal for dynamic everyday life at airports.

In addition to the improved connection layout, Montech has added a third transmission variant to the drive range of the TB40 belt conveyor. It is ideally suited for applications that transport lighter loads at higher conveying speeds. Speeds between 10 and 45 m/min with a maximum conveying load of 50 kg are thus possible.

The new variant complements the existing options: One version moves loads of up to 80 kg at 1 to 33.5 m/min, the other is designed for a load capacity of up to 200 kg at 0.25 to 12 m/min. The TB40 belt conveyor now offers even more options to meet the most diverse requirements in airport operations – while also ensuring increased efficiency and operational safety.