Million Air Albany Joins Avfuel Network

Avfuel Corporation, a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, is excited to announce Million Air Albany joined its network of branded FBO locations.

Million Air Albany—located at Albany International Airport (KALB)—is the exclusive FBO on the airfield, providing flight operators a key access point to New York state’s capital city and western New England.

“The Million Air Albany team is thrilled about this new partnership with Avfuel,” said Brian King, general manager of Million Air Albany. “Avfuel’s reputation for reliability and exceptional customer care aligns perfectly with our mission and vision for the future, providing the Albany community and its visitors with top-tier fuel and services, and an enhanced travel experience.”

As a premier FBO, Million Air Albany boasts a stunning facility with breathtaking views and provides a seamless experience for travelers. Its full-service lineup of offerings includes comfortable pilot and passenger lounges, a golf simulator, a Mercedes SUV and EV sedan crew cars, flight planning facilities, hangar space to accommodate a G550, and ramp space that can accommodate aircraft of any size.

“This partnership offers a fantastic opportunity for both Avfuel and Million Air Albany to improve services for the aviation community in central New York,” said Joel Hirst, senior vice president of sales for Avfuel. “By joining forces, we are delivering premium services to our customers while strengthening our network within the aviation sector. We are excited to see where this growth will lead.”

As part of the Avfuel Network, Million Air Albany will provide customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers will also benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction.