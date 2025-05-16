Scouting America Takes to the Skies with Launch of New Aviation Merit Badge

Scouting America is thrilled to announce the launch of its updated Aviation Merit Badge. The revised program aims to inspire young people to explore the fascinating world of flight, from the principles of aerodynamics to the diverse careers within the aviation industry.

The Aviation Merit Badge will provide Scouts with a comprehensive introduction to aviation history, navigation, meteorology, air traffic control, and the importance of safety. Through hands-on activities, research, and potential visits to aviation facilities, Scouts will gain valuable knowledge and develop an appreciation for this dynamic field.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce additional resources in this format for the Aviation Merit Badge,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. “This badge offers a unique opportunity for Scouts to learn about a vital and constantly evolving industry. We hope it will spark curiosity, encourage an interest in STEM fields, and perhaps even inspire future pilots, engineers, and aviation professionals.”

The requirements for the Aviation Merit Badge will challenge Scouts to:

Learn about the history of aviation and significant milestones.

Understand the four forces of flight: lift, weight, thrust, and drag.

Identify different types of aircraft and their uses.

Explore the basics of navigation and flight planning.

Gain an understanding of weather’s impact on aviation.

Learn about air traffic control systems and procedures.

Investigate career opportunities within the aviation industry.

Discuss aviation safety and regulations.

Scouting America collaborated with aviation experts and educators to develop the curriculum for the Aviation Merit Badge, ensuring its relevance and educational value. The new badge aligns with Scouting America’s commitment to providing engaging and educational experiences that prepare young people for future success.

The new Aviation Merit Badge is now available, and Scouts can begin working on its requirements immediately with a qualified counselor. Resources for counselors and Scouts, including the merit badge pamphlet, are available on the Scouting America website at scouting.org.