Go Rentals Launches New Location at East Hampton Airport

Go Rentals, the premier elite car rental provider for the aviation and hospitality industries, is proud to announce the opening of a location on May 15th, 2025, at Sound Aircraft Services in East Hampton Town Airport (JPX). The launch comes just in time for the peak summer travel season, bringing Go Rentals’ signature white-glove service to one of the most in-demand private aviation destinations on the East Coast.

Go Rentals at JPX will offer a curated fleet of vehicles from economy, mid-size to luxury sedans and SUVs, as well as unrivaled personalized service tailored to the expectations of our elite travelers and pilots arriving in the Hamptons via private aircraft.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Go Rentals experience to East Hampton,” said Trissy Pickett, Vice President of Aviation Development at Go Rentals. “Our clients have been asking for seamless, stress-free car rental services in the Hamptons, and we listened. We understand that elite travelers expect excellence from the moment they land — and that’s exactly what we’re here to deliver. Whether arriving at the airport or relaxing at a private residence or hotel, guests can expect their preferred vehicle to be delivered directly to them, ensuring an experience that’s both effortless and exceptional.”

Steven Tuma, President of Sound Aircraft Services, added, “Our guests expect nothing but the best, and Go Rentals shares that same commitment to service and detail. We’re excited to welcome Go Rentals to East Hampton Airport and to offer travelers an elevated ground transportation experience that matches the level of care they receive in the air.”

This new location continues Go Rentals’ strategic expansion into top-tier vacation destinations, enhancing its reputation as the premium choice for high-end, hospitality-driven car rental experiences.