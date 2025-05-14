Sheltair MLB Welcomes New T-Hangars to Support the General Aviation Community

Sheltair, a respected FBO and aviation facilities development provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new T-hangar complex at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB). This much needed and exciting project underscores Sheltair’s dedication to fostering the general aviation community by offering new facilities that cater to the diverse needs of aircraft owners and operators.

The newly constructed hangars feature contemporary amenities, thoughtfully designed to accommodate various aircraft types and enhance operational efficiency. The impressive structure, spanning over 34,500 square feet, will include 30 T-hangars tailored for single-engine and light twin aircraft. Set on nearly 4.5 acres of prime apron space, this hangar complex will warmly welcome its tenants and their passengers, featuring 37 parking spaces for passenger vehicles and two restrooms, all designed to enhance the flying experience. These new facilities aim to enrich the experience for general aviation users, attracting more aviation-related activities to the Melbourne area and supporting local economic growth.

Amanda Herx, Sheltair’s Property Manager, remarked, “We are delighted to unveil these new additional 30 T-hangars as part of our ongoing commitment to serving the general aviation community at MLB. Our focus remains on understanding and addressing our existing and new clients’ needs, and we believe that these new facilities will significantly enhance the overall experience for our customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the aviation community in Melbourne.”

Just a short distance from the enchanting Space Coast, Sheltair’s esteemed MLB FBO warmly welcomes travelers to experience a variety of water-based activities, top-tier golf courses, and the state’s most expansive habitats for manatees and sea turtles. Visitors are encouraged to explore the four dynamic downtown districts, which offer an outstanding array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

As a full-service facility, the MLB FBO is dedicated to meeting the every need of the modern traveler, delivering outstanding customer service and superior ground support. With customs,

rental cars, catering, crew cars, shuttle services, complimentary refreshments, conference space, and flight planning/weather space, it creates a welcoming atmosphere for pilots and passengers, ensuring every journey is a remarkable experience.

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Sheltair offers competitive fuel prices and efficient transactions, accepting the Avfuel Pro Card and providing valuable AVTRIP rewards.

For additional information regarding the new T-hangars and Sheltair’s range of services and hangar space, please reach out to: Amanda Herx, [email protected].