Castle & Cooke Aviation Elevates Sustainability at Van Nuys Airport With SAF Access and Clean Energy Infrastructure

Castle & Cooke Aviation, a premier provider of luxury FBO services, is proud to highlight its growing sustainability portfolio at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) as it joins forces with Avfuel Corporation—the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services—at EBACE 2025.

With a focus on operational elegance and environmental responsibility, the FBO is positioned as a go-to destination for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and clean energy advancements in Southern California.

Castle & Cooke Aviation VNY proudly offers SAF from Avfuel and the fuel supplier’s nearby production partner, Neste.* The fuel blend—averaging 30% concentrated SAF to 70% petroleum-based Jet A—provides a significant reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions without the need for aircraft or engine modifications.

“While SAF is not new to our facility, the difference lies in how seamlessly we can provide it,” said Tony Marlow, Castle & Cooke Aviation's president of aviation operations and business development. “With close proximity to a Neste SAF blending facility and supply terminal, operators seeking high-volume SAF can count on Castle & Cooke Aviation VNY and Avfuel for quick, local access.”

In addition to its SAF capabilities, Castle & Cooke Aviation VNY has taken major steps toward more sustainable ground operations. The FBO outfitted the rooftops of its four largest hangars with photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, significantly reducing energy demand. Installed in 2019, the solar panels demonstrate Castle & Cooke Aviation’s long-term commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Complementing this renewable energy initiative, the FBO transitioned a significant portion of its ground support equipment (GSE) to electric-powered solutions. The current fleet includes three Lektro electric tugs, two Lektro charging units, two electric golf carts and one electric ground power unit (GPU).

Additional equipment, such as an electric baggage loader, is being evaluated for acquisition in the coming months. These updates reflect the FBO’s phased retirement of diesel equipment, replacing legacy systems with modern, low-emission alternatives as part of a broader, continuous transition strategy.

Furthermore, Castle & Cooke Aviation is now preparing to install electric vehicle charging stations across its VNY campus. The initial rollout—expected within the next three months—is aimed at air-side usage, catering to tenant and valet vehicles. The initiative aligns with California’s evolving transportation landscape and reflects the FBO’s foresight in accommodating the next generation of sustainable aviation travel.

Castle & Cooke Aviation’s sustainability efforts are matched by its unwavering dedication to world-class service. The VNY facility offers U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) clearance on site, making international operations both streamlined and convenient for its distinguished clientele.

“Castle & Cooke Aviation has always believed that operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” Marlow said. “We’re proud to offer an experience that is not only luxurious, but also mindful of the future of aviation.”

Castle & Cooke Aviation welcomes visitors to the Avfuel booth (985) at EBACE 2025 to learn more about its premium services and sustainability initiatives at Van Nuys Airport, as well as premium FBO support services in Honolulu at PHNL.