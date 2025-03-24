Paragon Aviation Group Welcomes New Members to FBO Advisory Board

Paragon Aviation Group has added three members to its network advisory board. Since its founding in 2010, Paragon Aviation Group has relied on its Advisory Board to guide the development of its network and programs to ensure they align with the evolving needs of its global membership.

The new appointed members are:

Tracy Chaplin – Vice President of Resources & Partnerships at Clay Lacy Aviation

Tracy Chaplin is an executive leader with over 30 years of experience across business aviation, commercial airlines and aerospace. She is currently vice president of resources & partnerships at Clay Lacy Aviation, where she drives strategic growth and operational excellence through innovative solutions and partnerships.

Jeremy Sobolik – Manager at Fargo Jet Center

Jeremy Sobolik has spent 25 years at Fargo Jet Center, where he currently manages the FBO services and oversees a team of 40. With experience in aviation operations and marketing, Jeremy has played a key role in driving Fargo Jet Center’s growth and success.

William Holowesko – General Manager at Odyssey Aviation

William Holowesko has led Odyssey Aviation in the Bahamas for 28 years, growing it into the largest FBO operator in the region. Bill oversees the team across multiple islands and has helped expand their FBO facilities and services, earning multiple awards for excellence.

The FBO Advisory Board provides Paragon with feedback, industry insights and strategic recommendations. This group of FBO owners, executives and key managers works closely with Paragon to optimize operational efficiencies, share best practices and enhance direct sales and marketing efforts.

President of Paragon Aviation Group Crystal Kubeczka stated, “The Advisory Board is an incredibly important and influential group whose feedback directly impacts the direction of our organization. Our growth over the years is a direct result of their in-depth aviation knowledge and commitment to the principles of safety, value, quality, reliability, and service. We are excited to have such an insightful group of leaders joining the team”

In addition to Kubeczka, Paragon’s Advisory Board includes