Heritage Aviation and Avfuel Bring Sustainable Aviation Fuel to KBTV

Heritage Aviation, along with Avfuel Corporation—a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services—is proud to announce the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (KBTV).

In celebration of the new offering, Heritage Aviation—the 100% employee owned fixed-base operation (FBO) and FAA-certified 145 repair station responsible for servicing the airport’s general aviation aircraft—hosted the Honorable Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, and Airport Director Nic Longo at its state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Standard facility on March 21.

This visit underscored the vital role Heritage Aviation plays in supporting Vermont’s aviation industry and the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, while recognizing the FBO for being at the forefront of sustainable aviation operations. Indeed, when Heritage Aviation welcomed its first load of SAF in February, it became Avfuel’s first customer in the Northeast U.S. to provide the new sustainable alternative to jet fuel and commit to its consistent availability.

“We were honored to welcome Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak to our facility, showcasing the dedication and expertise of our employee-owners, and our commitment to sustainability and the next generation of fuel,” said Matthew Collins, chief executive officer of Heritage Aviation. “We are thrilled to partner with Avfuel and to be its first branded FBO location in the Northeast to offer SAF, bringing the next generation of fuel to Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.”

During the visit, Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak and Longo met with Heritage Aviation’s employee-owners to learn more about SAF, the company’s commitment to providing exceptional aviation services, fostering a culture of employee ownership, and embracing sustainable business practices. As an employee-owned business, Heritage Aviation exemplifies a model of shared success and long-term investment in the region’s economic development.

Heritage Aviation’s SAF from Avfuel—produced by Diamond Green Diesel LLC, a joint venture between a Valero affiliate and an affiliate of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)—is made using the HEFA SPK process, meaning it uses lipids, like used cooking oil, to produce the fuel, and can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 80% when compared to conventional jet fuel if used in its fully concentrated form. All SAF is required to be blended with jet fuel prior to delivery. With target blend percentages of 30% neat SAF and 70% conventional jet fuel, the SAF Avfuel delivers can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 24% when compared to conventional jet fuel alone.

“We are proud to partner with Heritage Aviation—Avfuel’s premier branded FBO partner in Burlington, Vermont (KBTV)—to bring SAF to the Northeast,” said C.R. Sincock, II, Avfuel’s executive vice president. “It’s a testament to the FBO’s pioneering spirit, and commitment to its community and sustainability efforts.”