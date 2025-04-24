Mather Jet Center Opens and Joins Avfuel Network

Avfuel Corporation, the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, is pleased to announce Mather Jet Center, a newly-formed FBO at Sacramento Mather Airport (KMHR), has joined its network of branded FBO locations.

Independently owned and operated, Mather Jet Center was formed by veteran aviation professionals—Victor Cushing, Matt Bosco and Dan Kimmel—who partnered on the venture. The trio credited cooperation with Sacramento County, which supported the opportunity to expand services for the region’s aviators with an alternate fuel provider at KMHR.

"Mather Jet Center is excited to partner with Avfuel to enhance its industry-leading fuel and service offerings in Northern California,” said Cushing, who is also founder and president of the airfield’s existing aircraft maintenance leader, Mather Aviation. “This partnership builds on our companies’ strong reputations, fostering industry connections and driving business growth."

Mather Jet Center—located within the Mather Aviation maintenance building—is conveniently situated just minutes from downtown Sacramento and serves as a prime gateway to Northern California. Its stylish terminal boasts personalized concierge services, comfortable pilot and passenger lounges, and on-site rental cars for added convenience.

Its full-service lineup of offerings provides a seamless experience for guests, from quick turns and aircraft detailing to on-site maintenance and avionics. Additionally, Mather Jet Center recently received a new fleet of Avfuel refueler trucks, providing greater efficiency and technology for each fuel load.

“This partnership marks exciting industry growth, and we look forward to expanding our services within the West Coast market,” said Joel Hirst, senior vice president of sales for Avfuel. "We greatly appreciate this opportunity to partner with Mather Jet Center and look forward to collaborating with its team to support the needs of the general aviation community."

As an Avfuel-branded location, Mather Jet Center will provide customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers will also benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.