Base Operations at Page Field: Best FBO in the U.S.

Base Operations at Page Field in Fort Myers has been named the Best Fixed-base Operator (FBO) and Best Independent FBO in the U.S. in the 2025 Professional Pilot PRASE (Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment) Survey.



For the 2025 PRASE Survey, subscribers scored a total of 1,345 U.S. FBOs in the six categories of line team, customer service representatives (CSRs), facility, amenities, promptness & efficiency and value for price. A certain minimum number of respondents in all categories was the threshold for ranking in the Top U.S. FBOs.



“We are so pleased to have Base Operations at Page Field recognized as not only the top independent FBO, but also as the overall best U.S. FBO for exceptional aviation ground services,” said Steven C. Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “I am so proud of the Base Operations team and their commitment to delivering a great experience to our guests and true excellence in customer care.”



Professional Pilot is a monthly business aviation trade magazine. The magazine’s 52nd annual Professional Pilot PRASE Survey is conducted each year and tabulates the customer opinions of aviation ground services. Executives in charge of flight departments, aviation managers, chief pilots, CEOs and other qualified subscribers are polled once a year in order to determine the PRASE Winners List. PRASE is the gold standard of aviation ground service leaders.





