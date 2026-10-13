Aero Tech Aviation Design Announces Citation CJ Series Drip Pan Kits to Mitigation Corrosion and Costly Repairs

Grass Lake, Michigan, USA — October 13, 2026 — Aero Tech Aviation Design, LLC (ATAD), a manufacturer of FAA PMA-approved aircraft parts and provider of engineering, certification, and DER services, is pleased to announce availability of its FAA-approved Citation CJ Series Drip Pan Kits.

Designed specifically for Textron Citation CJ aircraft, these drip pan systems help protect aircraft structures from costly corrosion damage caused by lavatory blue-water leaks and spills.

ATAD's Citation drip pans are installed beneath the onboard lavatory and are engineered to capture blue-water spills while automatically draining fluids overboard after landing. This proactive protection helps prevent hidden moisture intrusion into fuselage seams, crevices, and structural areas where corrosion can develop unnoticed.

According to ATAD, undetected lavatory leaks can lead to extensive corrosion damage that may require major structural repairs costing aircraft owners between $250,000 and $500,000, along with significant aircraft downtime. The company's drip pan systems provide a simple, permanent solution designed to help operators avoid these costly repairs.

"ATAD's Citation drip pans are designed to provide long-term protection for the aircraft," said the company. "Operators can significantly reduce corrosion risks associated with lavatory leaks while protecting the long-term value of their aircraft."

Available Models & Eligibility

ATAD currently offers drip pan kits for:

· Citation CJ, CJ1, CJ2, and CJ3 (Models 525, 525A, 525B)

· Citation CJ4 (Model 525C)

For further eligibility information, technical details, and information regarding these Citation CJ Series Drip Pan Kits, or other replacement parts, visit www.atadllc.com or contact ATAD directly.

About Aero Tech Aviation Design, LLC.

Aero Tech Aviation Design, LLC. (ATAD) is a U.S.-based aeronautical engineering and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality FAA-PMA approved replacement parts, DER, engineering services, and certification support. ATAD supports aircraft owners, operators, MROs, repair stations, distributors, and fleet managers worldwide by providing innovative, cost-effective solutions that help extend aircraft service life, improve maintainability, and reduce operating costs across a wide range of business and general aviation platforms. For more information, visit atadllc.com.

Learn More

Contact: Teresa Phillips, Sales and Marketing Manager, Aero Tech Aviation Design, LLC., Email: [email protected], Phone: (734) 433-0400, https://atadllc.com/