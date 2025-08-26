Elliott Aviation Launches CJ Flight Deck Evolution Program for Citation CJ1 and CJ2

Elliott Aviation has announced the launch of the CJ Flight Deck Evolution Program, a new avionics upgrade solution designed for Citation CJ1 and CJ2 operators.

The program offers three package options: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, allowing owners to modernize their cockpits with Garmin’s latest technology while minimizing downtime and investment.

The program addresses a growing need for operators to eliminate avionics obsolescence, enhance safety and improve long-term value. Each package builds on the Garmin G600 TXi and GFC 600 integrated flight display system and is supported by Elliott Aviation for installment.

Silver Package

The Silver package centers on the Garmin G600 TXi and GFC 600 system, replacing legacy instruments with glass cockpit technology. It provides intuitive operation and the benefits of a modern flight display environment.

Gold Package

The Gold package expands capability with larger G600 TXi displays and additional tools for operational efficiency. It includes the GDR-66 DataComm, push-to-load functionality for streamlined flight planning, GDL 60 PlaneSync technology for wireless connectivity and Airtext Classic for text communications.

Platinum Package

The Platinum package adds dual GI 275 standby flight instruments, the GWX 8000 StormOptix weather radar with auto mode, the GTS-825 traffic system and Airtext+ with a cabin moving map. This configuration provides the highest level of situational awareness, safety and connectivity.

“Our goal with the CJ Flight Deck Evolution Program is to give Citation operators a straightforward upgrade path that matches their needs,” said Bill Forbes, senior vice president of Avionics and Business Development at Elliott Aviation.

Forbes continued, “Whether you want the essential benefits of the Silver package, the performance improvements in the Gold, or the fully featured Platinum upgrade, Elliott Aviation delivers the right solution with proven installation expertise.”

The announcement of the CJ Flight Deck Evolution Program packages comes shortly before the Citation Jet Pilots Association Conference taking place September 3-6 in San Antonio, Texas.

In conjunction with the conference, Elliott Aviation is offering a promotion to provide three years of nav databases and/or datacom or other Garmin services for Gold package customers and five years of nav databases and/or datacom or other Garmin services to any Platinum package customers if they book their installation by September 30, 2025.

Installations can be completed in 25 working days, minimizing downtime while providing operators with FAA-approved upgrades backed by Elliott Aviation’s Garmin retrofit experience.