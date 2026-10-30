AeroSight releases AeroSight FDM v2, a rebuild of its flight data monitoring platform

Sofia, Bulgaria, 5 October 2026. AeroSight today released AeroSight FDM v2, a rebuild of the cloud-based flight data monitoring (FDM/FOQA) platform it has run for ten years for operators of every size, from a single business jet to regional airlines and mixed helicopter and fixed-wing operations.



The new platform is built around one idea: an FDM programme should ask for a person's time only when their judgment is needed, and keep a record of what they decided.

For the Safety Manager, ADS-B flight history now sits beside the recorder data, so a flight that was flown but never uploaded shows up as waiting for its data rather than as a gap. Critical events are notified in the app, by email or in the browser, without crew identity or raw parameter values. Programme-health KPIs aligned with EASA's EOFDM guidance, such as time from flight to first detection, data collection rate and event rates per hundred legs, sit on the safety overview.



For the Flight Data Analyst, the Event Definition Sheet (EDS) is the operator's to tune: a change is tested against the operator's aircraft, can be signed off by a second person before it takes effect, and every earlier version stays on record. METAR weather and the published SIDs, STARs and approaches from the AIRAC cycle in force come with every flight, and every flight is open to review in 3D, on the map or from the cockpit view, with the parameters alongside and an export to Google Earth. Reports are self-service.

For the Accountable Manager, coverage is visible: how many flights were flown, how many reached the programme and which are still waiting for their data. Every governance action is written to an audit trail that can be exported. The design is built around ICAO Annex 6, EASA ORO.AOC.130 and its AMC/GM, FAA AC 120-82 and UK CAA CAP 739.



Beyond the safety office, v2 adds optional Live Fleet Monitoring on a near-live map and a new Fuel Efficiency module, and rebuilds engine condition monitoring and Pilot Performance so operators can tailor them to their operation. Programme history moves across, so trend lines are not restarted, and the integrations with Leon Software, Avionica avSYNC and TrustFlight Centrik 5 carry over, with SafeJets joining them.



AeroSight FDM v2 builds on experience with 40+ aircraft types and 100+ operators, 40,000 flights processed a month and more than 1.5 million flights processed since 2016.

About AeroSight

AeroSight is a cloud-based flight data monitoring platform for aircraft operators, built around their operations and company procedures. Founded in 2016, the company is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 and is a member of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry Association. More at https://aero-sight.com/v2



Media contact

AeroSight Ltd., 10 Prodan Tarakchiev Str., 1528 Sofia, Bulgaria. [email protected], +359 889 308 615.