BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Vento Aviation has launched a new website and an online parts shop at https://ventoaviation.com. The shop is request-for-quote based and lists 12,000+ certified helicopter and business jet line items held in Vento's own warehouse at 2001 57th Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Vento Aviation is an independent stockist and distributor. It owns the parts it quotes and ships certification and traceability paperwork with every part. AOG quotes are returned in 2-4 hours during business hours, or by the next business day. In-stock orders confirmed by 4:30 PM ET ship the same day.

The company also buys surplus and overstock inventory from operators, MROs and aircraft owners, through outright purchase, consignment or profit-share.

Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 7 AM to 8 PM ET; Friday, 7 AM to 5 PM ET; and Saturday closed. Buyers and sellers can reach the team at +1 (929) 425-0075 or [email protected], or through the shop at https://ventoaviation.com/shop/.

Vento Aviation is a member of the Aviation Suppliers Association and is working toward ASA-100 accreditation.