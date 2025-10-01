HJS Launches Custom Aftermarket Parts Search Portal

HJS Aftermarket Aircraft Components have officially launched the company’s nnew Customer Parts Search Portal. HJS is a global company that offers OEM aircraft disassembly and certified aftermarket components.

The new parts search portal is designed for operators of aircraft like:

Bombardier Challenger 300

Bombardier Global Express

HondaJet Elite

Learjet 45

Accessible through an official webpage, the HFS Parts Search portal makes it quick and simple to precisely source critical aircraft components. It was designed with MROs and aircraft owners and operators in mind.

This new tool streamlines the search and request process, saving time for customers while showcasing the company’s reliability and part availability.

“This tool is a reflection of our commitment to innovation and customer service,” said Scott Lawson, president of HJS. “By simplifying the parts search process, we’re giving operators direct access to the quality, speed and expertise that HJS is known for in the corporate aviation aftermarket.”

HJS will showcase the new search portal at the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, October 14–16. Attendees can meet the HJS team and see the platform in action at Booth #2321.

HJS is currently offering an extensive list of certified aircraft components including: