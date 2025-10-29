Beverage Consulting Firm Enliven Appoints Kelly Dolan Director of Strategic Partnerships

Industry veteran brings two decades of food and beverage expertise to strengthen Enliven’s client partnerships and business development efforts

NASHVILLE, TN, October 28, 2025 – Enliven, the market leader in beverage strategy and vendor negotiations, today announced the appointment of Kelly Dolan as Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Dolan brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, account leadership, and business development, with deep expertise in client relationship management, complex account leadership, contract negotiation, and retention. She spent 16 years in the food and beverage industry with PepsiCo and the Tropicana Brands Group, where she managed multi-million-dollar brands across both beverage (Pepsi, Tropicana, Naked Juice, Gatorade) and food (Frito-Lay, Quaker).

In her new role at Enliven, Dolan will ensure clients receive world-class service, benefit from Enliven’s best thinking and strategy, and realize lasting value from beverage partnerships well beyond the initial deal. Additionally, she will play a key role on the company’s new business team, focusing on prospecting and nurturing relationships with future partners.

“Kelly’s deep knowledge of food and beverage go-to-market strategies and her track record of leading national accounts make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Tim Harms, Chief Executive Officer of Enliven. “She understands how to build enduring partnerships that deliver measurable value — exactly what Enliven is known for.”



“I’m thrilled to be joining Enliven at such an exciting time of growth,” said Dolan. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building strong client relationships and delivering solutions that last well beyond the initial handshake. I look forward to working with our partners to deliver strategic value, while also helping expand Enliven’s reach with new opportunities.”



Dolan is recognized for her ability to collaborate across matrix organizations, partnering with teams in sales, marketing, finance, and operations to drive sustainable growth and client success. With Enliven’s recent expansion into international markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, she is a welcome addition to the team as it continues to grow and provide its expertise to some of the world’s largest brands.