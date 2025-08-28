Beverage Consulting Firm Enliven Announces International Expansion with High Profile Deals

MARKS NEW ERA OF GROWTH FOR THE BEVERAGE STRATEGY LEADER



NASHVILLE, TN, August 25, 2025 – Enliven, the market leader in beverage strategy and vendor negotiations, today announces it is expanding internationally, driven by rising demand from global operators for its expertise. The company has secured two multi-year agreements with major customers in hospitality and entertainment, supporting beverage operations across 10 international markets. The expansion marks a significant step forward in Enliven’s global footprint and underscores its ability to adapt its strategies to operational models worldwide.



In addition to these new agreements, Enliven has delivered support for a major quick-service restaurant chain in the UK, Canada, and Spain, and has provided beverage strategy for airports in Europe and the Middle East. Early-stage discussions are also underway with additional operators in the Asia-Pacific region, signaling continued momentum in the company’s expansion efforts.



Enliven helps customers negotiate and manage contracts with major beverage companies. Its unique capabilities leverage proprietary intelligence, innovative strategies, and a deep bench of industry experience. The company provides services across key sectors including hospitality, healthcare, restaurants, aviation, convenience, and entertainment. To date, the firm has delivered more than one billion dollars in savings to its clients.



“International operators are increasingly turning to Enliven to maximize beverage profitability and navigate the complexities of multi-market agreements,” said Tim Harms, Chief Executive Officer of Enliven. “Our expertise, proprietary benchmarking tools, and vendor negotiation strategies are helping clients unlock new value across the globe.”



With a track record of delivering results for some of the world’s largest brands, Enliven is well-positioned to support clients across major international markets as they seek new efficiencies in their beverage programs.



About Enliven

Enliven negotiates and manages best-in-class, exclusive pouring rights agreements (beverage deals) and beverage programs for its customers. The company services clients in key sectors including hospitality, healthcare, restaurants, aviation, convenience, and entertainment. It provides mission-critical business intelligence to financial and supply chain executives and has delivered more than one billion dollars in savings to its clients through its negotiated beverage programs. Enliven’s dedicated team of industry experts takes a hands-on approach to extracting long-term value and winning results for its clients. For more information, visit www.EnlivenLLC.com.