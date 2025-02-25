Leidos and SeeTrue Collaborate to Advance AI-Powered Threat Detection Technology Across Market Sectors

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and SeeTrue, an artificial intelligence (AI) software company, are partnering to improve the efficiency of airport security and customs screenings through AI-enabled algorithms for detecting prohibited items.

“SeeTrue is an industry leader in threat detection algorithms, and we are excited to join forces with them,” said Michael Van Gelder, Senior Vice President, Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) at Leidos. “Through this smart collaboration, we are further demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that provide advanced levels of threat detection for our customers.”

The collaboration will leverage Leidos’ Trusted Mission AI approach with SeeTrue’s advanced technology. By integrating third-party threat detection algorithms, Leidos seeks to accelerate algorithm development to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Currency and narcotics algorithms are two areas of focus that will soon be deployed into the market through Leidos’ ClearScan CT scanner.

"SeeTrue is proud to collaborate with Leidos, a global leader in security solutions, to revolutionize the security screening process,” said Assaf Frenkel, Co-founder & CEO, SeeTrue. “Together, we are leveraging open architecture and cutting-edge AI technology to automate threat detection in security and customs markets. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to creating a safer world through innovative collaboration."

SES is the cornerstone of Leidos’ comprehensive suite of fully integrated security solutions for aviation, ports, borders, and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

To learn more about these solutions, please visit www.leidos.com/SES.