Orlando International Airport Achieves Prestigious Emergency Management Accreditation

Orlando International Airport (MCO), operated by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), has received accreditation through the prestigious international Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP), remaining the only airport system in the world to achieve the highest emergency management standard.

“The plans are in place, the processes check out, and Orlando International Airport is well prepared to respond to an emergency in line with established emergency management practices,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer of GOAA. “As the only airport to achieve this accomplishment, MCO continues to lead the industry when it comes to the safety of the traveling public.”

To obtain EMAP accreditation, applicants must demonstrate that its program meets the Emergency Management Standard through self-assessment, documentation, and peer assessment verification. It is designed to be flexible so a variety of agencies and companies can tailor it to their needs, risks, resources, and size.

All agencies seeking accreditation are judged against the program’s 64 industry-wide standards, which assess and cover a variety of areas including Program Management, administration and finance, prevention, communications and warning, training, and incident management, among other areas.

“This incredible honor is a testament to GOAA’s ongoing commitment to the fundamentals of world-class emergency management operations and public safety,” said Keila Walker-Denis, Vice President of Airport Operations, which oversees Emergency Management.

“Congratulations to all of the programs that have recently received EMAP accreditation and those that have maintained their accreditation status. We commend their dedication to their communities and stakeholders and their commitment to excellence,” stated Angee Morgan, Deputy Director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and EMAP Commission Chair.

GOAA first started the process to achieve the EMAP accreditation in 2017 and received its first approval in 2020, just as the pandemic began. From that point forward GOAA has been augmenting its emergency management program with more highly skilled staff, more training programs for all airport personnel, and investing in the latest emergency management equipment and processes.