Tampa International Airport Expands Security Checkpoint at Airside A

Tampa International Airport’s newly expanded security screening checkpoint at Airside A is now ready to open for travelers, just a month after a similar project opened at Airside E.

The checkpoint vastly improves the guest experience at Airside A, which was designed and built prior to the establishment of the Transportation Security Administration and opened in 1995.

“This is yet another very important investment that TPA has made to keep the passenger journey as seamless and stress-free as possible,” TPA Executive Vice President of Planning & Development and Maintenance Smitha Radhakrishnan said. “Like the security screening area expansion at Airside E, we took great care to design a space that was open, well-lit, uses the latest technology, and creates a welcoming environment for our travelers as they make their way through our airport.”

The expansion adds 20,560 square feet of new space to the Airside, which increases queuing room and allows the checkpoint to grow from six to seven lanes. Five of those lanes will have new computed tomography machines, which won’t require travelers to remove shoes or electronics from baggage during screening.

“TSA continues to see record passenger volume at Tampa International Airport’s security checkpoints and has been working closely with the airport to prepare for future growth,” said Kirk Skinner, TSA Federal Security Director for TPA. “The expansion of the airside checkpoints allows us space to add new technology that improves both security and efficiency.”

The Airport is phasing in these machines across all Airsides thanks to the efforts of several members of Tampa Bay’s U.S. Congressional delegation to acquire the equipment.

The checkpoint is accessible through a new Airside A shuttle lobby passageway. Nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings give the space a bright and open feeling, with aircraft visible from the queuing area. The original shuttle lobby will next be reconfigured as part of the project.

Boston-based design-build firm Suffolk Construction, in partnership with consulting firm AECOM, has been working on the project at both Airside A and Airside E.

"Suffolk is incredibly proud to celebrate the completion of Phase One at Tampa International Airport (TPA),” said Sam Sleiman, Executive Vice President of National Transportation at Suffolk. “Despite the challenges posed by two major hurricanes, our dedicated team demonstrated strength and resilience, working closely with TPA and the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority to ensure these spaces were delivered on time and on budget. This achievement underscores our commitment to collaboration and innovation, and our steadfast dedication to excellence."

The project has a construction cost of $65.1 million and is being funded almost entirely with bonds and $525,000 in FDOT grants.

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved funding at its August 2023 meeting.