Metropolitan Airports Commission Selects Aaron Call as Chief Information Security Officer

​The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has selected Aaron Call as its new chief information security officer. Call will manage computer security functions with oversight over information networks, data privacy issues and regulatory compliance for the MAC, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities.

Call has a 17-year history managing and developing secure computing environments in both the private and public sectors. He joins the MAC after serving as deputy chief information security officer for Old Republic Title in Minneapolis and chief infrastructure and security officer for WPS Health Solutions, based in Madison, Wisconsin. Call also served the State of Minnesota from 2014 to 2019, the latter years as the state’s chief information security officer. Across those positions, Call has managed the development of secure enterprise systems, championed risk management strategies, and pursued innovative technologies to optimize operations and improve efficiencies.

“Safeguarding airport systems is essential to maintaining the trust of our millions of travelers and the many tenants and partners operating across our system,” said MAC Chief Information Officer Eduardo Valencia. “Aaron Call brings a history of high-level leadership, bringing together people and technology to protect data resources and advance information technology strategies.”

Call holds a doctorate in law and a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Southern Illinois University. He’s a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and holds the Certified Ethical Hacker accreditation from the International Council of E-Commerce (also known as EC-Council), as well as Project+ and Security+ certifications from CompTIA. Call is also a member of the CompTIA Subject Matter Expert Technical Advisory Council and serves as chair of the board of directors for the Germanic American Institute.

