Munich Airport will be present at transport logistic 2025/Air Cargo Europe in Munich

Munich Airport will once again have its own exhibitor stand at transport logistic 2025 in Munich, the world's leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, emphasizes: “We are delighted to be the gateway for visitors to transport logistic 2025 from all over the world and warmly welcome guests to Munich Airport.”



In the first quarter of 2025, Munich Airport recorded an impressive 8.7% increase in freight traffic – proof of the airport's continuous cargo growth and Munich's increasing importance as a freight hub. This success is largely due to the steady expansion of long-haul connections. Munich is thus on a good growth path and expects further increases for the year as a whole.

The trade fair offers Munich Airport an ideal platform to meet with the freight and logistics industry, expand its network, promote innovation, and set new trends jointly. The planned discussions and meetings are intended to help expand Munich Airport's cargo business and establish new partnerships.

The Munich Airport stand is located in a prominent position in Hall A1 (stand 201/302).