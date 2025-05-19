Grand Forks International Airport Firefighters Vote to Unionize for Expected Benefits

May 19—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks International Airport's firefighters voted to unionize, according to the interim president of the union local, not because of any current issues, but because of the expected benefits.

"It's just, really, the additional benefits," said Tim Burrows, ARFF operations specialist. "It has nothing to do with the politics."

At a Thursday, May 15, Airport Authority Board meeting, it was announced that the firefighters had voted to unionize. Among the benefits that led them to make this decision, according to Burrows, were additional training opportunities, additional health benefits, access to an international peer group, the ability to support research regarding firefighter safety — such as cancer and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — as well as the ability to participate in charitable events like the Fill the Boot campaign and Toys for Tots.

"We look forward to having a great relationship with all constituents that we work for and work with," Burrows said.

Ryan Riesinger, executive director of the airport, said he learned about the announcement earlier in the week, but before then, he was unaware there were plans to unionize.

Burrows said the group submitted its paperwork a couple weeks ago and is still getting everything in order, so more information is likely to come within the next month. He said the process officially started back in March, before there were any discussions about possible changes in oversight or any other politics ongoing with the Airport Authority.

Riesinger said late last week he had not yet received any official paperwork or documentation, either from the local union or the International Association of Firefighters, but did meet with a designated representative and had a good discussion about what the firefighters were looking for — which he said mainly revolved around training.

"We meet all of the ( Federal Aviation Administration) requirements as it relates to our fire responsibilities, but I believe some on staff, and some in the union, are wanting to look at where we can exceed some of those minimum requirements," Riesinger said. "We already do in some cases, but I think they're looking for additional training, or additional areas where they can really go beyond the minimum requirements. We're open to those discussions."

He said he was told directly that the decision to unionize was not related to concerns about pay, benefits or scheduling.

"They're happy with all of those things, so I was pleased to hear that," Riesinger said.

