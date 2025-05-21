New Dining, Shopping Options Coming to Washington’s Airports

"These multi-phase redevelopment efforts will introduce new retail and dining options that highlight the best of the DMV region and beyond, also featuring popular national brands that surprise and delight travelers,” said Alyson Murphy, vice president of Fraport Washington Partnership LLC, which manages concessions for the Airports Authority. “This initiative reflects the high-quality mix of retail, and we are proud to bring them to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport." Coming to Dulles International Airport Perch & Roost – All day offerings with a focus on breakfast, sandwiches and salads.

Social House – Offers an eclectic menu with local craft beers on tap, based in Loudoun County.

2 Silos Brewing Co. – From light lagers to barrel-aged stouts, they create high-quality, delicious craft beer in a wide variety of styles.

The Market at Shenandoah (with Starbucks) – Retail marketplace with an array of local products, as well as an adjacent full-service Starbucks.

Wanderlust – Offers local gourmet chocolates, specialty gifts and unique one-of-a-kind souvenirs that celebrate the spirit of Washington, D.C.

Starbucks – New location of the national coffeehouse chain.

Clyde’s – Known for local and farm-grown produce, legendary burgers and all-American fare.

Aslin Beer Co. – Local iconic brewery with a diverse menu. Concourse E, which is under construction at Dulles International and expected to open in late 2026, will bring even more concessions. The new concourse is part of the multi-year Dulles Next airport construction program to enhance customer service and accommodate future growth. Coming to Reagan National Airport Maker’s Union – Chef-driven, modern American gastropub.

Wiseguy Pizza – Quick-service local pizza brand.

Johnston & Murphy – Lifestyle brand with classic shoes, menswear and women's ready-to-wear attire. DCA Reimagined, a project to enhance the passenger experience at Reagan National, is upgrading Terminal 2 and its 138,000-square-foot National Hall, which now features upgraded seating and restroom facilities. Passengers may notice some familiar concessions like Chick-fil-A are closed for renovation to further improve the airport experience. Recently Opened Concessions New concessions recently opened at Dulles International include Ben’s Chili Bowl, Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Gatsby restaurant. At Reagan National, Solid State Books, Tumi luggage store and a Half Moon Empanadas kiosk opened within the last few months.