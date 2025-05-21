Miami International Airport to Expand Passenger Capacity with New Concourse K

The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved the construction of New Concourse K at Miami International Airport (MIA), a transformative infrastructure project marking a significant milestone in MIA’s ambitious $9 billion Future-Ready Modernization in Action plan.

With an investment of $600.6 million, this expansion will deliver six new gates, a ground support equipment maintenance facility, enhanced baggage handling systems, and critical upgrades to airfield infrastructure — all designed to meet the growing demand for passenger traffic. The Modernization in Action plan positions MIA to accommodate 77 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo by 2040.

The project includes:

Design and construction of six new contact gates

Construction of an associated aircraft apron and jet fuel hydrant system

A ground support equipment maintenance facility

Installation of two new baggage make-up carousels

Upgrades to the existing baggage handling system to connect the Central and South Terminals

Envision LEED Silver certification for sustainable infrastructure

“MIA has not seen a terminal expansion since 2007, making this a truly transformative milestone for our airport,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The launch of Concourse K will not only increase capacity and create thousands of new jobs but also reinforce MIA’s role as a premier Global Gateway. With the unwavering support of the Board of County Commissioners and the dedication of Director Ralph Cutie, his team, and our airport partners, we are making visionary, future-ready investments that will build a stronger, more vibrant airport—one that uplifts our community, welcomes the world, and powers our economy into the future.”

With nearly 56 million passengers and more than 3 million U.S. tons of freight recorded in 2024 alone, the demand for additional space and improved efficiency at MIA continues to grow. Concourse K is a key part of Miami-Dade County’s historic investments to modernize the airport’s facilities and meet record-breaking demand while improving service, safety, and operational flow. Construction of Concourse K is set to begin following a ceremonial groundbreaking this summer and is scheduled for completion by Spring 2029.

Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture, LLC has been awarded the general contractor contract, with Perez & Perez Architects Planners, Inc. serving as the lead architect.

"Lemartec-NV2A JV, in collaboration with Perez & Perez, is honored to help realize MIA’s vision by delivering a world-class facility with a steadfast commitment to quality and exceeding MIA's expectations,” said Lemartec-NV2A JV and Perez & Perez Architects Planners.