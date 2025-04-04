Tulsa International Airport and TNP Fuels Break Ground on First Onsite Convenience Store

Officials from Tulsa International Airport (TUL), TNP Fuels, and others celebrated a milestone with the groundbreaking of the airport’s first-ever onsite convenience store, “On the Fly TUL.” The new retail and fueling destination, owned by TNP Fuels, will provide a much-needed service for travelers, rental car customers, and airport employees.

TNP Fuels is a newly established business founded by Pete and Tina Patel, co-principals of Promise Hotels LLC. The couple, known for owning and operating nearly a dozen successful hotel properties — including the Hilton Garden Inn and the newly built Home2 Suites by Hilton Tulsa Airport on airport property — are entering convenience retail for the first time with On the Fly TUL.

The store will be located next to the airport’s Cell Phone Lot, behind the Hilton Garden Inn, and will feature:

A drive-thru

Grab-and-go food options

A chicken and pizza concept

Fresh deli selections

Thousands of airport employees and passengers will benefit from these offerings. The convenience store will also cater to rental car customers needing to refuel before returning vehicles — making On the Fly TUL a strategic addition to airport amenities.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our new convenience store at Tulsa International Airport. This area has long lacked food and fuel options, and we are excited to fill that need,” said Pete Patel, President and CEO of Promise Hotels LLC. “With major employers like Spirit AeroSystems, American Airlines Maintenance, UPS, and FedEx nearby, we anticipate strong demand. Additionally, rideshare drivers, taxi services, and car rental return drivers will benefit from the convenience of fueling up and grabbing a bite to eat.”