DFW Airport Announces Exciting Airport Firsts for New Shops and Restaurants

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) announces new shopping and dining concepts that will be coming to the airport, including local Texas brands and some exciting firsts among U.S. airports. In all, 20 new concessions have been approved by the DFW Airport Board of Directors – part of dozens of new concessions coming online over the next few years as the airport adds gates and builds the new Terminal F.

The most recent approvals include the first 24-hour Chick-fil-A (operating Monday through Saturday) inside a major U.S. airport (Terminal A Pier), DFW’s first 24/7 Raising Cane’s location (Terminal B-19), the first Salad and Go airport location with healthy salads, bowls and sandwiches (Terminal A Pier) and an innovative Whataburger that will feature self-order kiosks (Terminal B-40). The batch also includes local flavors and brands such as:

· Dallas-based Mesero for Mexican American fusion food (first in a U.S. airport) (Terminal A Pier)

· Fort Worth-based Brewed Coffee for pastries, coffee and tacos (Terminal E-19)

· Dallas and Fort Worth-based Olivella’s Pizzeria (Terminal A-14)

· Dallas-based La La Land Kind Café (Terminal B-43)

· Dallas-based Velvet Taco for innovative tacos (Terminal C Pier)

· Lake Austin-based Mozart’s Bakehouse for scratch-made pastries and shakes (Terminal A Pier)

· Lone Chimney Mercantile for memorable gifts made by local artists (Terminal D-33)

“These new partners represent the next chapter in DFW’s journey to transform the customer experience,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s Executive Vice President for Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “By bringing in bold concepts, including several airport firsts and beloved local brands, we’re laying the foundation for more dynamic terminals and a more enjoyable travel experience.”

Other brands joining the terminals include:

· The Peach Cobbler Factory (Terminal C Pier)

· Ciao & Go (Terminal A Pier)

· Nekter Juice Bar (first in a U.S. airport) (Terminal B-10)

· Flyer’s Market (Terminal E-38)

· Piada Italian Street Food (first in a U.S. airport) (Terminal B-14)

· Bluebonnet Exchange (Terminal C Pier)

· Sundance Travel Essentials: (Terminal E)

For travelers seeking to relax or be productive, Minute Suites will add new locations at Terminal A-38 and Terminal D-23.

DFW was recently named Best Overall Concessions Program by Airport Experience News. These new concessions reflect DFW’s ongoing commitment to creating a more memorable, diverse and guest-centered experience while supporting the airport’s long-term vision for modernization and enhanced amenities as the world’s third-busiest airport.