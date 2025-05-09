Avianca Selects New JFK Terminal 6 for Operations in 2026

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and Avianca, the national carrier of Colombia and second-largest airline in South America, today announced that Avianca will make T6 its future home at JFK airport, joining other airlines such as Air Canada, Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa and SWISS in the state-of-the-art terminal when it opens to passengers in 2026.

While Avianca’s operations will continue as normal at Terminal 4 throughout the execution of this project — expected to take place during 2026 — the airline becomes the 14th international carrier, and the first from Latin America, to select T6 for its future operations. Other T6 carriers include ANA, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Condor, Frontier, Kuwait Airways, and Norse.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Avianca passengers can look forward to T6’s digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates. Additional features include extensive biometric-enabled, self-service bag drop facilities, 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avianca as our 14th T6 airline and the first South American carrier to operate from the new terminal in 2026,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. “Avianca shares T6’s commitment to accessibility and delivering a first-rate travel experience, where every passenger feels welcome and at ease. We can’t wait to welcome Avianca’s passengers to our boutique terminal and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

One of the longest-operating airlines in the world, Avianca currently offers up to 10 direct flights per day from JFK Terminal 4 to more than six destinations across Central and South America using its state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft. Known for its extensive network, Avianca’s move to T6 will provide its passengers with an unmatched and easy way to connect directly or through its hubs in Bogota and El Salvador with almost every country in the Latin American region.