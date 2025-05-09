SLO County Airport to Install Solar Carport Canopies

The SLO County Airport (SBP) is excited to announce a major step forward in its commitment to sustainability with the installation of a 940-kilowatt solar carport canopy system over the airport’s largest passenger parking lot. This innovative project advances SBP’s renewable energy goals and reflects the airport’s investment in a more resilient, passenger-focused future.

Developed in collaboration with the County of San Luis Obispo’s Public Works Department and renewable energy developer ForeFront Power, the project will produce enough power to offset all of the airport’s annual energy use, spanning multiple facilities. SBP will pay a fixed rate for electricity for the next twenty years, shielding the airport from rising energy costs. The canopies will also provide passenger vehicles with shaded parking and energy efficient lighting, a win-win for travelers and the environment.

”Producing our own energy allows us to lock in a predictable energy cost for the next two decades. In an environment where electricity prices are difficult to forecast and often fluctuating, this project allows us to have greater confidence in our financial planning and frees up resources to improve the passenger experience,” stated Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “In addition to being good for the environment, this project is a strategic move to manage long-term costs. By generating our own clean, renewable energy, we are creating a more resilient airport that’s positioned for the future.”

Construction will begin June 2, 2025, and is expected to conclude in the Fall of 2025. To reduce parking disruptions, the project will be built in two phases. A newly resurfaced temporary parking lot will provide additional parking for passengers. Travelers can find parking maps and details on SBP’s website.

The installation of the solar carport canopies coincides with a suite of new sustainability-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing the guest experience and demonstrating SBP’s commitment to environmental stewardship on a national level. These include:

- Installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

- Implementation of additional airport terminal energy efficiency improvements

- Completion and implementation of the first Sustainability and Decarbonization plan, a short-medium, and long-term approach to identify solutions to lowering operational costs and improving site resiliency.

For more information about sustainability initiatives and environmental stewardship, please visit www.sloairport.com/greensbp/ and for general information about SBP, learn more at www.sloairport.com.