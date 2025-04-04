ADK Consulting and Executive Search, a retained consulting and search firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, assisted in the successful placement of Scott Guidry as Assistant Director of Airports for Monroe County, Florida, often referred to as “The Keys.” Reporting directly to the Executive Director of Airports, Mr. Guidry will play a vital role in managing Key West International Airport (EYW) and Florida Keys Marathon International Airport (MTH). He will manage operational activities, regulatory compliance, future development, and strategic projects while serving as the designated Airport Security Coordinator. Mr. Guidry began his new position on March 31, 2025.

Mr. Guidry has over a decade of experience in delivering streamlined airport processes with enhanced safety protocols and a strong background in regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and stakeholder engagement. Most recently, he worked for the Houston Airport System as Superintendent where he managed a large maintenance team and oversaw daily maintenance activities, ensuring operational continuity and compliance with FAA standards. He has also worked for William P. Hobby Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Bristow Group Inc., a global aviation company serving the oil and gas industry.

"The dynamism of the aviation industry and the rapid growth of EYW under Director Strickland's leadership create a landscape ripe with opportunity,” said Mr. Guidry. “'If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door,' and EYW represents a door to continuous learning and professional advancement. The fact that this is all happening in one of North America's most stunning locations makes it an extraordinary opportunity. I'm eager to contribute and grow with the EYW team.”

Mr. Guidry received a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from the University of Louisiana. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and a United States Airport Professional (USAP) of the Airports Council International (ACI). He is also a certificated pilot.