Denver International Airport Maintains Global Position as Third Busiest Airport in North America in 2024

Airports Council International (ACI) released preliminary rankings for the world’s busiest airports in 2024. Based on total passenger traffic, Denver International Airport (DEN) ranked as the third busiest airport in North America for the fourth year in a row and the sixth busiest airport in the world for the second year in a row.

DEN maintained both its national and international rankings due to continued capacity growth by its largest airline carriers, the expansion of frequency by current carriers, as well as new carriers adding service. In 2024, DEN welcomed four new airlines including Aer Lingus with service to Dublin, Ireland, and Turkish Airlines with nonstop flights to Istanbul, Türkiye. In February, DEN received international recognition for excellence in aviation route development during 2024 and was named the Overall Winner at the Routes Americas 2025 Awards.

“We remain focused on carrying out our Vision 100 strategic plan to prepare the airport for an eventual 100 million passengers, which includes a focus on expanding our global reach. In the last year we welcomed new airlines and new routes as well as expanded service from existing airlines,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “Maintaining our ranking as the third busiest airport in North America further demonstrates our dedication to strengthening our position as a global hub and our airport’s continued, thoughtful growth.”

2024 was a record-breaking year for DEN, with more than 80 million annual passengers traveling through the airport for the first time in its history, a 5.8% increase over 2023. International passenger traffic growth outpaced overall passenger traffic growth during the year, surging by 15.0% as compared to 2023. Total international passenger traffic exceeded 4.6 million in 2024, a 46.2% increase over pre-pandemic 2019. All 12 months set new records for international passenger traffic.

In addition, DEN also ranked as the fourth busiest airport in the world in terms of aircraft movements, recording an increase of 4.9% over 2023. Only Atlanta, Chicago/O’Hare and Dallas-Ft. Worth recorded more aircraft takeoffs and landings than DEN.

ACI airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,700 airports worldwide.