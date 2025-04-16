Duty Free Americas Chosen as Exclusive Operator for New Terminal One at JFK Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), The New Terminal One, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports have selected Duty Free Americas (DFA) as the exclusive duty-free operator for John F. Kennedy International Airport’s New Terminal One, which will open in phases beginning in 2026 with completion in 2030. This privately funded, $9.5 billion all-international terminal will elevate the passenger experience with its duty-free shops that will be inspired by New York City’s skyline and landmarks, while featuring iconic global brands alongside local products.

Under the bespoke brand Skyline Duty Free by Duty Free Americas, this first-of-its-kind retail experience, spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, will anchor the terminal’s “World’s Runway” commercial district. The flagship multi-level store will feature bold architecture that mirrors the terminal’s grandeur, alongside four additional duty-free locations throughout the terminal. Inspired by New York City’s iconic skyline and dynamic energy, Skyline Duty Free will set a new standard in airport retail, featuring world-renowned powerhouse brands, made-in-NYC products, and immersive shopping experiences.

After moving seamlessly through security, customers will be welcomed by “Love Local,” a striking storefront featuring all NYC- and Queens-based makers and businesses. Customers will then enter the heart of the terminal’s world-class retail experience anchored by the expansive Skyline Duty Free flagship store – a shopping destination that blends Fifth Avenue elegance and Art Deco flair, enhanced with a distinctive, personal touch. In front of the flagship store, an “experiential center,” including virtual reality simulators, fashion, art and brand activations will provide immersive, interactive moments that will capture the imagination of passengers and draw them to the duty-free shops. This interactive center will incorporate cultural, sports and local themes while recreating experiences from New York City neighborhoods through brand and product debuts. This area will be the heart of the Terminal’s retail experience, offering an unmatched selection of duty-free exclusives and a true New York City sense of place.

“As an all-international terminal, New Terminal One plays an important role as the region’s front-door to the world,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “A best-in-class terminal will include an unparalleled retail experience that travelers from around the world expect to find when they come to our region.”

“Creating a uniquely New York sense of place across all new and renovated terminals is a fundamental tenet of the Port Authority’s transformation of JFK Airport into a world class global gateway,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Global brands alongside locally inspired shops, public art and beautiful architecture that is evocative of New York will make the New Terminal One an appealing part of the passenger journey.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Duty Free Americas, unveiling the first of many incredible retail experiences for guests flying out of the New Terminal One,” said New Terminal One CEO Jennifer Aument. “Showcasing unique New York City products and iconic global brands, Skyline Duty Free will offer travelers an unparalleled shopping experience—whether they're searching for the perfect gift or treat before departing our legendary city or completing their shopping adventure in the city that never sleeps. This investment in enhancing our guest experience reflects the strength of the New Terminal One's value proposition and reinforces our position as the terminal of choice for international airlines serving JFK Airport.”

“Our vision is to set a new standard in the U.S. with our commercial program at JFK’s New Terminal One, and Duty Free Americas is delivering on that ambition with a duty-free program that combines the best international brands with distinctly New York City flavor,” said URW Chief Operating Officer Dominic Lowe. “This project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine travel retail, and, together with our partners, we are honored to play a role in shaping this transformational experience coming soon to travelers.”



“Duty Free Americas is extremely honored to have been selected as the duty-free concessionaire for John F. Kennedy International Airport’s highly anticipated New Terminal One. We extend our sincere gratitude to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, New Terminal One, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for this incredible opportunity," said Duty Free Americas CEO Jerome Falic. “As JFK’s largest terminal, New Terminal One is set to redefine international travel to and from New York, and we are excited to play a key role in shaping its retail landscape. We are especially proud to introduce Skyline, a distinctive brand flag for the terminal and a new benchmark in the global travel retail industry. Our innovative stores will elevate the shopping experience, providing international travelers with an unmatched selection of premium products in a dynamic and engaging setting. We look forward to building a strong and collaborative partnership with all stakeholders and are committed to ensuring the long-term success of this venture. Together, we will deliver a world-class duty-free destination that enhances JFK’s New Terminal One.”

A premium travel retail experience

Skyline Duty Free will feature a curated, robust selection of luxury spirits, wines, skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, confectionary, fashion, accessories, gifts and more; including limited-edition and “Only at New Terminal One” products and collaborations. The duty-free collection will feature:

Independent brand boutiques and shop-in-shops showcasing both the world’s most renowned fashion houses and curated emerging brands;

The latest retail innovations including holographic displays, multi-sensory virtual reality, tasting experiences, show-tending mixology bars, and A.I.-powered beauty treatments;

“Outside In” Local Business showcase brings the essence of New York City’s famous markets—Urbanspace, Chelsea Market, Bryant Park, and more—to the terminal with a thoughtful selection of small-batch goods and locally made artisanal products celebrating local craftsmanship on a global stage. More than 1,000 square feet of hand selected local products will be prominently featured in a rotating assortment.

The New Terminal One will offer an exclusive cash & carry experience, bringing unparalleled convenience to customers. Gone are the days of duty-free purchases held for collection at the boarding gates, slowing the boarding process and risking customers missing their purchases. At New Terminal One, customers will be able to take advantage of omnichannel retail offers such as online click and collect, lounge deliveries.

Commitment to highest quality and expanded business partnerships



URW Airports and its partners’ goal is to ensure that the New Terminal One offers passengers the highest quality products while expanding its business partnerships. To further that goal, DFA’s joint venture is comprised of 35 percent Airport Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners including C&E Global Solutions (Albany), JDK19 Group (Queens), BBJ Concessions (Queens), Prevost Consulting Group (Texas), and Parkview Global (Los Angeles). The URW/New Terminal One team is creating flexible entry points for ACDBE and local businesses. These dynamic opportunities balance customer preferences and commercial objectives while growing the capacity of local businesses to attain their ultimate success.

"When an ACDBE like BBJ partners is in a large-scale project, it is more than just generating revenue—it is about demonstrating our expertise, making a meaningful impact, and contributing to something greater," said BBJ Concessions owner James Phillips. “It is an investment in the local economy and a commitment to strengthening the South Jamaica community."

“The C&E Global team fully embraces the role that the retail environment plays in JFK‘s world-class offering within the New Terminal One,” said C&E Global Solutions President and CEO Carl Andrews. “URW and Duty Free Americas have shown a true commitment to incorporating realistic and creative roles for ACDBE Firms with airport operation experience like ours. We are honored to be an ACDBE partner supporting Duty Free Americas’ vision to bring retail excellence to JFK, the gateway to the world.”

In partnership with the Port Authority, the New Terminal One, URW, and other local stakeholders, Duty Free Americas is committed to empowering local vendors and JFK Airport Institute of Concessions graduates, providing a platform for them to sell their products under the “Love Local” brand while offering business education and guidance.

Duty Free Americas’ dedicated team of local category managers will source a wide range of products, with an aim to offer unique merchandise that represent diverse segments, from craft distilleries to individual artisans, from emerging to established products, all with continuous rotation throughout the lease term. To further support local businesses, Skyline Duty Free will organize quarterly outreach programs, providing local vendors opportunities to pitch their products including for seasonal markets and “sell for the day” events.