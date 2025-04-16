Hartsfield-Jackson Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Kickoff Event

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) officially launched its centennial celebration with a dynamic and inspiring event honoring a century of aviation leadership. Held in the Domestic Terminal Atrium, the ATL Centennial Press Experience welcomed city leaders, all living past Atlanta mayors, members of the Hartsfield and Jackson families, Airport officials, celebrity ambassadors and community stakeholders to reflect on ATL’s legacy and future as a global leader in air travel.

The celebration came on the heels of an announcement from Airports Council International (ACI) that ATL continues to rank No. 1 as the world’s busiest airport, a distinction the Airport has held for over two decades. In 2024, ATL welcomed more than 104.6 million passengers, further cementing its place as a global gateway and economic powerhouse.

The event opened with a presentation of colors by Atlanta Fire Rescue and included remarks from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, ATL’s Airport General Manager Ricky Smith, Congresswoman Nikema Williams and other dignitaries. Smith unveiled the Airport’s 18-month centennial campaign, which will include special activations, community engagement opportunities and legacy projects.

The program also featured:

A video tribute honoring former Atlanta mayors William B. Hartsfield and Maynard H. Jackson, the Airport’s namesakes

A ceremonial photo signing celebrating the legacy of past and present Atlanta mayors

The presentation of a Centennial time capsule

An exclusive ATL mascot and ambassador reveal, followed by a community pep rally

“This celebration is a moment to honor the bold vision and leadership that made ATL the global hub it is today,” said ATL Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. “As we celebrate 100 years of history, we also embrace the next century of growth, innovation and global connection.”

The ATL Centennial Kickoff is the first of many events planned as part of the Airport’s centennial celebration, which will run through September 2026 and feature both public-facing and internal initiatives honoring ATL’s role in connecting people and driving progress.