BEUMER Group's Customer Diagnostic Center: Revolutionizing Airport Operations

BEUMER Group has expanded the range of data-driven diagnostic services available through its Customer Diagnostic Center (CDC) to improve airport efficiency. The new services are being showcased under the motto "Your Partner of Choice" at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 (Stand 9411 in Hall 9). Chief among them is the 24/7 CDC Monitoring Center, which analyses anomalies and trends across diagnostic models developed by BEUMER’s diagnostic experts, so emerging issues that could impact airport operations can be spotted even earlier. The CDC has also added new services that can further improve airports’ cyber security and predictive maintenance capabilities, based on real-time data from their operations.

“The new services have been developed to meet ongoing requirements for better data security and diagnostic capabilities in airport operations,” explains Merete Hoe, Director of the CDC for BEUMER Group. “Analysing and interpreting data is a complex and resource-intensive task and requires a great deal of investment, which can detract from your core business. BEUMER’s Customer Diagnostic Center provides a trusted data analytics resource for airports of all sizes. Our powerful setup with efficient real-time data collection and diagnostic experts can anticipate issues and act proactively — remotely and on-site — to ensure operational performance is continuously optimised. Customers can sign up for an individual service or any combination of services to build a tailored data support package for their business and their budget.”

Comprehensive data support

BEUMER’s diagnostic services are arranged under three main categories:

● Improve services comprise BG PREDICT, a series of monitoring programmes at operational, system or field bus level, and the BG INSIGHT range of dashboards for easy management and tracking of operational and maintenance data.

● Prevent services comprise BG ACCESS for safe and secure data logging and analytics and BG SECURE for managing and updating customers’ cyber security systems, including patch management and anti-virus updates.

● Ensure services provide efficient access to BEUMER support in an emergency. They include the BG HOTLINE, which connects customers directly with an accredited expert 24/7, and BG SITEPRO, which covers all on-site advice, support and training.

All CDC services aim to improve efficiency and system performance through real-time data insights, prevent unplanned downtime by anticipating failing systems and components, and provide responsive support following an incident to get airport operations up and running again with minimal downtime.

The BEUMER Customer Diagnostic Center currently comprises 300+ data streaming sites processing 500+ TB of diagnostic data. In addition to this powerful diagnostic capability, it gives customers access to more than 100 qualified BEUMER Group experts. BEUMER customers have accessed diagnostic information 143,000+ times in the last 12 months.

New CDC Monitoring Center

The new CDC Monitoring Center adds an extra layer to the existing CDC capabilities. It takes data analytics to a new level, using advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to continuously monitor an airport’s critical assets, baggage handling system, hardware, software, and overall site performance. It analyses anomalies using CDC-developed diagnostic models to verify what action is required, and by when, and to spot wider trends that could impact operational efficiency.

“The Monitoring Center can deliver valuable insights way beyond SCADA,” says Merete. “It can identify external data anomalies coming towards your operation before anything is triggered at the site level. This intelligence equates to more predictability and more uptime, securing airport profitability.”

Condition-based maintenance



In recent years, BEUMER Group has doubled the number of data collection points in the BEUMER baggage handling system (BHS), enabling access to even more valuable data.

Airports working with the BEUMER Group Customer Diagnostic Center can use this data to generate maintenance orders automatically to support condition-based maintenance. If the CDC’s data algorithms identify anomalies, the airport’s maintenance system will be alerted. It will automatically send a work order to the maintenance team so that they can check and fix the specific component. The maintenance team then reports back to the maintenance system, which updates the algorithms.

For example, consider a scenario where a motor in a baggage handling conveyor is working loose due to some incorrectly tightened bolts. This small error could potentially develop into a larger breakdown. The Monitoring Center will see that the motor is using more power than normal and instruct the airport maintenance team that this particular motor needs to be investigated, to avoid the situation escalating and causing an unplanned shutdown.

Strengthening cyber security

Sharing information between companies and platforms is an essential part of digitalisation, but data security is an ongoing concern for any airport. BEUMER has added a new Vulnerability Management option to its BG SECURE family of CDC services, enabling customers to outsource continuous evaluation of data security risks and ensure that any potential data vulnerabilities are prioritized and corrected in the optimal sequence. This is a valuable addition to BEUMER’s existing inspection, patch and anti-virus management services, all of which are certified to ISO 27001, the international standard for information security management.

Improving data visibility

Other new additions to BEUMER Customer Diagnostic Center services focus on improving data gathering and interpretation. They include a Diagnostics Dashboard that allows airport customers to track how fixes are being implemented, and their effect on performance. This improves visibility and expands on the existing Operations, Maintenance and Management dashboards.

Boosting on-site support

Data insights need to be actionable, and BEUMER already offers airport customers on-site advisory and diagnostic training as well as on-site emergency support. However, there are still occasions where pressures on existing staff and systems can be overwhelming. For these situations, BEUMER has expanded its BG SITEPRO suite with a Peak Programme service. It offers additional on-site systems support during times of extreme operational stress, such as Christmas or international sporting events.