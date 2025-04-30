Air France to Increase Phoenix Service to Five Times a Week

In May, Air France is increasing the number of times it flies from Phoenix to Paris to five times weekly.

The new nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris, France was launched May 23, 2024, and has been served three times a week. This marked the first time there was nonstop service between Phoenix and France.

The service originally launched with a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft that had 279 seats. The route is now served with an Airbus 350-900 that has a larger business class (34 seats) and a total seat capacity of 324 seats.

Recently awarded “Sexiest New Long-haul Route,” by consumer air travel blog Cranky Flier, this increase to five times weekly means passengers will have more options and competitive fares to not only fly to France but to the other 190 destinations that Air France serves beyond Paris.

“Since the launch of their Paris service just under a year ago, Air France has almost doubled the capacity of the Phoenix-Paris route,” said City of Phoenix Aviation Director Chad Makovsky. “The airline has been a fantastic addition to our airport, and we are grateful for their partnership and commitment to growing this route. With the announced capacity increase, this nonstop flight alone is estimated to have an estimated $103 million annual statewide economic impact, benefitting all of Arizona.”

The increased service on the A350-900 will begin May 5, 2024. Flights will leave Paris at 10:45 a.m., arriving in Phoenix at 12:50 p.m. then depart Phoenix at 3:05 p.m., arriving in Paris the next day at 10:10 a.m.

The aircraft will have a three-class configuration, with 34 Business seats, 24 Premium Economy seats and an Economy class offering 266 seats. In total, the flights will have a capacity of 324.

“Air France is very pleased with the Phoenix-Paris route and we are excited the frequency is increasing,” said Boaz Hulsman, Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air France-KLM. “This capacity increase symbolizes our commitment to enhancing the transatlantic travel connection. We look forward to soon providing more passengers from Phoenix with an experience embodying the best of French elegance.”

America’s Friendliest Airport® offers nonstop service to more than 140 destinations across the United States and internationally. This service is in addition to existing transatlantic service between Phoenix and London Heathrow on American Airlines and British Airways. The increased frequency will also allow for easy connections in the U.S. with Air France’s codeshare partner Delta, and destinations in Europe and abroad with their other partner, KLM.

Phoenix international flights add more than $3 billion to the local economy each year per the Airport’s most recent economic impact study. The year-round, three times weekly service was estimated to have a $70 million annual economic impact. With the increase in both frequency and aircraft size starting in May, the route will now have an estimated $103 million annual statewide economic impact.