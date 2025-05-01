Dubai International Airport (DXB) Welcomes 23.4 Million Guests in Q1 2025

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 23.4 million guests in the first quarter of 2025, maintaining strong momentum and reinforcing its position as the world’s leading international airport. The performance reflects both Dubai’s growing appeal as a global destination and DXB’s continued role as the gateway of choice for millions of travellers.

Traffic was up 1.5% compared to the same period in 2024, despite a record-breaking Q1 last year. January alone saw the highest monthly traffic ever recorded at DXB - welcoming 8.5 million guests – an achievement made possible not just by infrastructure, but by the coordinated effort of thousands of people behind the scenes.

India retained its position as DXB’s top destination country, with 3 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia (1.9 million), the UK (1.5 million), Pakistan (1 million), the US (804,000), and Germany (738,000). At the city level, London led with 935,000 guests, followed by Riyadh (759,000), Jeddah (627,000), Mumbai (615,000), and New Delhi (564,000). Leisure travel also surged during the quarter, driven by a seasonal peak at the start of the year, Eid holidays, and spring break, with double-digit increases in traffic to destinations such as the Czech Republic (+30.6%), Vietnam (+28.6%), and Spain (+20.2%).

Cargo volumes registered a minor contraction of 3.6% year-on-year during the first quarter, with DXB handling 517,000 tonnes of cargo.

While the numbers tell one story, it’s the people behind DXB’s peak performance who continue to make the real difference. Across its terminals, the dedication, quick thinking, and guest-first mindset of the entire oneDXB community – from Dubai Airports’ teams to its government partners, airlines, and commercial operators – plays a critical role across every touchpoint, turning operational excellence into exceptional guest experiences.

For example, one standout moment was from our DXB Lost and Found team who worked with Dubai Police to recover and return a bag containing AED 102,000 in cash, passports, and personal documents within just 30 minutes of it being reported missing - ensuring peace of mind in a moment of crisis for two brothers who were travelling home after receiving news that a family member had passed away. Or immigration officer Abdullah Al Baloushi, who kindly stopped a departing guest in a wheelchair, not for an inspection but to give her son a little more time to bid her farewell. The act was recognised and praised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who personally acknowledged it on social media: “A salute to whoever brings a smile or joy to a traveller’s heart. This is the Dubai we want."

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Our Q1 performance sets a strong foundation for the year ahead, not only in terms of guest numbers, but in the calibre of the people behind them. Delivering the busiest month in DXB’s history while maintaining exceptional service levels cross baggage, guest flow, and accessibility is no small feat. It requires precision, agility, and an extraordinary team effort.

“What makes this possible is the collective effort of our oneDXB community, with each member playing a critical role across every touchpoint. This shared culture of collaboration and consistency is what elevates our performance and ensures we meet the growing expectations of our guests, every single day.”

DXB also recorded 111,000 flight movements in Q1, up 1.9% over the same period last year, with an average of 215 guests per flight. Despite the continued growth in guest volumes, DXB sustained high levels of operational efficiency. More than 21 million bags were processed in Q1, with the rate of mishandled baggage reduced to fewer than 1.95 bags per 1,000 guests, translating to a success rate of 99.8%.

Meanwhile, the use of real-time monitoring systems and biometric passport control helped ensure that more than 95% of guests experienced minimal wait times across key airport touchpoints. Accessibility enhancements, including dedicated services for People of Determination and guests with hidden disabilities, further demonstrate DXB’s commitment to inclusive, guest-centric travel.

That consistency is backed by a strong organisational culture. In Q1, Dubai Airports was recognised with the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, a reflection of its long-standing investment in employee wellbeing, engagement, and leadership development. It’s this commitment to people – both employees and guests – that helps show how an exceptional workplace culture drives real results.

In March, DXB was also named the world’s busiest international airport by Airports Council International (ACI) for the 11th consecutive year. The airport connects travellers to 269 destinations in 106 countries, served by 101 international carriers.