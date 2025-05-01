New Dining Options at Washington Dulles International Airport

Travelers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) can now enjoy a wider variety of full-service dining options and convenient take-out choices with the grand openings of two highly anticipated local restaurants. Rappahannock Oyster Bar, located in Concourse B, presents an array of celebrated regional dishes, including fresh oysters from their Chesapeake Bay farm. Gatsby, a reimagined American diner by KNEAD Hospitality, offers classic comfort food with a contemporary twist in Concourse C. Both establishments are popular among locals and visitors alike.

"We are excited to unveil two local culinary concepts that will enhance the guest experience at Dulles International," said Alyson Murphy, Vice President of Fraport Washington, the concessions program manager. "Rappahannock and Gatsby both have strong community ties and reflect our commitment to showcasing the unique flavors of our region at the airport."

Jaimini M. Erskine, Vice President for Marketing and Concessions at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, added: “The Airports Authority welcomes Gatsby and the Rappahannock Oyster Bar to Dulles International. Passengers catching a flight now have two more amazing and beautifully designed Washington area favorites at the airport, offering menus from fresh local oysters to contemporary American. There is something for every passenger to experience and enjoy.”

Jackmont Hospitality has partnered with Trans-Air Concessions, LLC, a certified Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE), to operate the restaurants. "Our team, along with our partners Trans-Air Concessions, Fraport USA, and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, is thrilled to introduce a new generation of food and beverage options for our guests at Dulles International," said Simon Lorady, Vice President, Business Development & Brands of Jackmont Hospitality. "We are honored to collaborate with two outstanding local brands, Gatsby and Rappahannock, whose offerings reflect our commitment to creating elevated dining experiences in an airport setting. Additionally, we are proud to be among the pioneers in introducing a dedicated oyster bar at an airport. Rappahannock's oysters are sourced directly from their farm, ensuring exceptional freshness and a unique taste experience for travelers."

These additions to the IAD food scene complement other recently opened local dining spots such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, South Block, Urban Crave, and Five Guys.

Celebrating regional tastes – from oyster farm to table at IAD

Guests at IAD can now savor seafood and fresh oysters sourced from one of Virginia's most celebrated farms in the Chesapeake Bay. Rappahannock Oyster Co. has a rich history that dates to 1899. The new outpost, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, near Gate B37, promises an exceptional dining experience with an all-day menu, a raw bar, and take-out options.

The menu features a variety of delectable dishes, including breakfast favorites, small plates, salads, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and craft cocktails. Among its signature offerings is the Seafood Tower, an impressive presentation of oysters, clams, and shrimp from the raw bar.

This elegantly appointed restaurant and bar spans 2,349 square feet and can accommodate up to 100 patrons. Diners have the flexibility to choose from the full menu at the To-Go counter or opt for grab-and-go options such as yogurt, salads, dips, and beverages. Rappahannock Oyster Bar welcomes guests daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Now serving speakeasy vibes and elevated comfort food in Concourse C

Gatsby, a full-service restaurant, bar, and grab-and-go market, has opened in Concourse C near Gate C22. This stylish eatery specializes in comfort food with a contemporary twist. Known locally for its upscale casual dining experience and Art Deco decor, Gatsby has quickly become a popular gathering place at IAD.

Gatsby offers a delightful spread for hungry travelers, including breakfast options, vegetarian dishes, desserts, and cocktails. Among the standout entrées, the Chicken Pot Pie with maple-lavender crust, the Prime Rib served with creamy horseradish and au jus, the Grilled Salmon, the Smashburgers, and the French Dip are popular choices. In addition, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, and Milkshakes are among the fan favorites.

The restaurant occupies 2,135 square feet of space and can accommodate up to 75 guests. Its ambiance is enhanced by hand-drawn murals, wall coverings, and a bar canopy, creating a speakeasy vibe. Gatsby welcomes guests daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.