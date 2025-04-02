Bradley International Airport Becomes First 'Autism Double-Checked' Certified Airport in the U.S.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce on this World Autism Awareness Day that Bradley International Airport (BDL) is the first airport in the United States to become ‘Autism Double-Checked’ certified. This certification means that BDL has obtained the highest level of autism-readiness through Autism Double-Checked to help accommodate the needs of travelers on the autism spectrum.

The Autism Double-Checked certification provides the assurance that BDL staff are specially trained to assist travelers on the autism spectrum by providing targeted support and minimizing stress throughout their travel journey. This certification offers individuals and families impacted by autism greater comfort and confidence, knowing the airport is equipped to understand their needs and respond thoughtfully to unique travel challenges.

“We are proud of this certification and for becoming the first Autism Double-Checked certified airport in the country, which will hopefully become a standard for all airports moving forward,” said Michael W. Shea, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The dedication of our colleagues to achieve this certification bolsters our commitment to ensure that travel through Bradley International Airport is easy and convenient for all passengers.”

In order to receive this certification, BDL team members completed training courses, detailing how traveling can cause stress and anxiety for individuals on the autism spectrum due to unfamiliar environments, fear of the unknown, and an individual’s unique sensory needs. The training educated the BDL team on how to better understand what someone with autism may be experiencing in an airport setting, how to best assist them and any fellow travel companions, and what type of resources can be offered if needed.

“Navigating an airport is not only an essential step in many journeys, but also one of the most challenging parts of a trip for individuals on the autism spectrum,” said Alan Day, Founder and CEO of Autism Double-Checked. “With this certification, BDL is setting an example for other airports on how to improve the travel experience for all travelers. We applaud the team members for undertaking this important training and the airport management team for guiding the process.”

BDL’s first-in-the-nation airport certification comes as the airport prepares to host its fourth Autism Flies event in April in partnership with Autism Double-Checked and Breeze Airways. Autism Flies is a program that provides families with children on the autism spectrum the opportunity to practice the full airport experience, including check-in, going through the TSA security checkpoint, and boarding an aircraft to create a familiar environment for all of those in attendance. Registration is required.

Breeze Airways and BermudAir, both operating at BDL, are also Autism Double-Checked certified.