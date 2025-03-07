Frontier Airlines Announces Service From Seattle Paine Field

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) will launch new service from Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) in June, offering flights to Denver International Airport (DEN), Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The new service will begin June 2nd and provide convenient and affordable flight options to consumers throughout Puget Sound.

“This is a great day for Frontier and for Western Washington consumers as we add PAE to our growing route map, unlocking more affordable options for travelers in the greater Seattle area,” said Stephen Shaw, Director of Network Planning, Frontier Airlines. “We extend our thanks to the team at PAE for their collaboration and support as we look forward to the launch of Frontier’s signature low-cost, friendly service to Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix this spring.”

“This new service further validates Seattle Paine Field as the region’s “second” airport”, said Brett Smith, CEO Propeller Airports, owner/operator of the passenger terminal at PAE. “Frontier enhances our nationwide connectivity and provides customers throughout the region with additional options, while reducing congestion at our sister airport Seattle-Tacoma International. I know this is welcome news for our customers.”

Frontier plans to utilize both its Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft at PAE, holding between 159 and 240 passengers when service begins. Frontier expressed optimism regarding the new routes at Paine Field, suggesting additional capacity is likely, should the new routes perform as expected.

“This is another great day for Snohomish County as we welcome Frontier Airlines to Paine Field,” said Executive Somers. “Paine Field is a crown jewel of our region, having the greatest economic impact of any airport in Washington, and Frontier Airlines will be another strong partner in our growth. Our residents appreciate being able to fly from their own community, saving the long trek to Sea-Tac and the added congestion to the freeways. Our public-private partnership with Propeller continues to deliver.”

Paine Field is a critical transportation and manufacturing hub for the region, contributing nearly $60 billion in annual economic impact and supporting the employment of more than 150,000 workers. The arrival of a new airline partner brings more opportunities for job creation and economic development.

“The Port of Seattle welcomes the news that Propeller Airports is continuing to add service at Seattle Paine Field with today’s announcement of Frontier Airlines,” said Chris Guizlo, Communications Director with the Port of Seattle. “As the demand for travel continues to grow across the region, we know travelers are looking for ways to access destinations regionally and across the world. Both Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Paine Field are important assets to our region’s economic strength and future growth. It’s great to see new options open up for travelers and we congratulate our partners at Paine Field.”