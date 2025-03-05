Aviation Leader Jennifer Trock Joins Morgan Lewis in Washington, DC

Continuing the expansion of its global transportation and aviation practices, Morgan Lewis welcomes Jennifer Trock as a partner in Washington, DC. Arriving from Baker McKenzie, where she served as chair of its global aviation group and led its advanced air mobility team, Jennifer will continue to advise commercial aviation and transportation clients on complex regulatory, commercial, transactional, investigation, and compliance matters.

“As the transportation and aviation sectors address rapid technological advancements and infrastructure innovation, businesses are confronted with fast-changing regulatory and commercial demands. Our clients look to us for discerning counsel who anticipate challenges and deliver practical, forward-looking solutions,” said Firm Chair Jami McKeon. “With deep industry knowledge and multijurisdictional versatility, Jennifer’s addition expands our global aviation practice across teams in the United States, London, the Middle East, and Asia where we serve clients operating across international markets."

Jennifer, who also served on Baker McKenzie’s Regional Management Committee for the North America Region, advises airlines, aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, advanced air mobility and technology stakeholders, travel sector clients, investors, and developers. Her deep industry experience includes advising clients on aviation and aerospace transactions as well as airline certification ownership/control and antitrust, aircraft certification and manufacturing, supply chain, international aviation, public-private partnership, and corporate aviation matters.

Beyond traditional commercial aviation issues, Jennifer represents clients in emerging transportation areas such as uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), and the future of transportation infrastructure. Among the first to represent clients in the UAS sector over a decade ago, she has a strong background in advising advanced air mobility stakeholders in a range of commercial, regulatory, and corporate matters across multiple jurisdictions. Jennifer is a board member of the International Aviation Club, a former chair of the American Bar Association’s Forum on Air & Space Law, and a member of the International Aerospace Womens Association.

“Jennifer’s deep understanding of the aviation sector—from regulatory complexities to rapidly evolving technologies—makes her an indispensable asset for our clients," said Troy S. Brown, leader of the firm’s global litigation practice. "As advanced air mobility redefines the future of aviation, Jennifer’s insight into this area coupled with her years of experience in traditional commercial aviation subsectors equips her to help clients face evolving considerations and embark on new opportunities. She is uniquely positioned to bring to bear her targeted, in-depth knowledge across the Morgan Lewis platform for the benefit of our clients in these spaces, including disputes, corporate, finance, private equity, antitrust, and labor and employment. We’re excited for her to hit the ground running."

Morgan Lewis has expanded its transportation capabilities in recent years, welcoming transportation regulatory partner Latane Montague in Washington, DC and a team of aviation finance lawyers—including three partners—Sidanth Rajagopal, James Bradley, and Manuela Krach—across the firm’s Dubai, Singapore, and London offices.