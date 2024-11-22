Port of Oakland Commissioners Certify Environmental Report for Proposed OAK Terminal Modernization and Development Project

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners voted unanimously to certify the Final Economic Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed OAK Terminal Modernization and Development Project (Project). The Final EIR was released to the public on October 17, 2024. OAK Airport is owned and operated by the Port of Oakland.

“I am proud to support the certification of this Final EIR,” said Port of Oakland Board President Michael Colbruno. “The importance of the proposed OAK Terminal Modernization and Development Project to the future of our airport and our region cannot be overstated. This major milestone allows the Port to continue moving the project forward while boosting local job creation and economic activity.”

“We thank our Port Commissioners for their careful consideration of the Final EIR. The document is the product of years of study and planning by our Port Environmental team and reflects important input from our community. We are confident that the proposed project will meet the needs of our airport in the decades to come while minimizing environmental impacts to our local residents,” said Port of Oakland Director of Environmental Programs and Planning Colleen Liang.

The Port is proposing to modernize OAK’s aging passenger terminals, including the demolition of part of Terminal 1 that was built in the 1960s. A new terminal facility is proposed which will meet modern safety, seismic, and efficiency standards. The new terminal would be built entirely on the airport’s current footprint. No additional runways would be constructed, and no Bay fill would be required. New environmental and zero-emissions innovations will be an integral part of the development.

“We celebrate the Board’s certification of the Final EIR and what it means for our mission to serve travelers with the modern state-of-the-art facilities that they deserve. We look forward to beginning the federal environmental review process as we strive toward the bright future we envision for OAK,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon.

The project will also meet forecasted regional air travel demand throughout the San Francisco Bay Area over the next two decades, in line with a projected rise in nationwide air travel. The improved terminal complex will maintain OAK’s leading position as the convenient, efficient, and environmentally-innovative airport located closest to the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area residents.

Additional information is available in the project fact sheet here.