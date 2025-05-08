Orlando International Airport Partners with CBP to Enhance Processing for International Arrivals

Providing seamless operations through technology is a strategic priority for Orlando International Airport (MCO), and now there’s an initiative to help advance that priority and benefit millions of passengers.

In partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Orlando International Airport will be welcoming travelers on select flights through a new initiative, Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP). EPP is designed to use biometric facial comparison for identity verification to increase CBP operational efficiency while enhancing the traveler experience and building toward a truly seamless journey. The process allows CBP to focus on the traveler, reducing the burden of administrative tasks.

“Technology is driving the way for more efficient passenger operations,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), which manages Orlando International Airport. “Innovative programs like EPP can significantly reduce processing times for passengers, without compromising security. MCO saw an increase of more than 800,000 international arrivals in 2024 than in 2023, many of them U.S. citizens who would benefit from this program. We deeply value our partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and thank them for their continued collaboration and support in helping us deliver a more seamless and secure experience for our international travelers.”

GOAA has selected iProov, a leading biometric solutions company, as their vendor to support EPP.

"Building on our strong relationships with key border agencies and the proven success of our on-the-move biometric screening, iProov is excited to support Orlando International Airport on EPP,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. “Our biometric screening enhances the ability to accelerate international arrival processing while maintaining confidence in the identity of the individual."

How It Works?





EPP uses facial biometrics to verify U.S. citizens' identities by matching their faces to images in passports, held in the CBP’s database. Arriving U.S. citizens will have their photo captured to verify their identity and citizenship. The CBP officer will engage with the traveler as needed, but the system processing of the traveler is completely automated. The traveler then proceeds to baggage claim.

Participation in the program is voluntary. Travelers who prefer not to use the facial comparison system can opt for the standard screening process with a CBP officer. The program is free and does not require pre-enrollment.

In partnership with MCO, CBP will begin EPP on select flights. MCO expects to fully deploy EPP in time for the summer. GOAA’s longstanding partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been critical to MCO’s success as a leading international gateway. Together, the organizations have worked to implement innovative solutions that enhance security while improving efficiency for travelers. This collaboration continues to support Orlando International’s mission to deliver a world-class travel experience.