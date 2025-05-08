Doug McDonald to lead Finance & Administration at Sacramento County Department of Airports

The Sacramento County Department of Airports is pleased to announce the promotion of Doug McDonald to Deputy Director of Finance & Administration. McDonald officially stepped into the role on April 7, 2025, bringing with him more than 17 years of service and leadership within the Department.

Since joining SCDA in 2007, McDonald has served in several key finance and administrative roles, including Rates & Charges Officer, Budget Officer, Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis, and most recently as Senior Airport Manager for the Finance & Administration Division.

“Doug has played an integral role in advancing the Department’s financial strategy and operational excellence,” said Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports. “His leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and proven track record make him the ideal person to guide our finance and administrative operations during a period of historic growth.”

McDonald was a senior member of the team that delivered SCDA’s nearly $500 million 2024 bond transaction and was instrumental in securing the Department’s first-in-the-nation airport TIFIA loan. He also led preparation efforts for the agency’s first Passenger Facility Charge application in over a decade.

In his new role, McDonald will oversee the Finance & Administration Division, which includes Financial Planning & Analysis, the Project Portfolio Office, Accounting, Purchasing Services, the Central Warehouse, and Airport Administration. He will also collaborate closely with the Department’s embedded digital team (DTech) to support the Department’s broader Digital Transformation initiatives.

McDonald will play a key role in supporting the financing of the SMForward capital program, one of the largest public infrastructure efforts in the region, and in guiding the Department through major transitions including consolidated purchasing functions and enterprise-wide technology improvements.

The Department congratulates Doug McDonald on this well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued leadership as SCDA evolves to meet the future of air travel in the Sacramento region.